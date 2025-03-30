Vandy Spring Game Fan Details Announced

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt has announced fan details for football’s 2025 Black and Gold Spring Game. The scrimmage is set for April 12 at 1 p.m. at FirstBank Stadium.

It will be the first look at Clark Lea’s fifth-edition team. Last fall, the reigning SEC Coach of the Year led his alma mater to a bowl victory and winning season for the first time in over a decade. Vandy returns 2024 SEC Newcomer of the Year Diego Pavia, first-team All-SEC tight end Eli Stowers and its three leading tackles from a season ago in Bryan Longwell, Langston Patterson and Randon Fontenette.

The radio call can be heard on 102.5 The Game and on the Vanderbilt Athletics app. There will be no television or video stream of the event.

Tickets are complimentary but must be claimed via VUCommodores.com. Seating will be general admission within the main seating bowl of FirstBank Stadium. Admission will be available through Gates 1 (near the Marriott), 3 (near home plate of Hawkins Field) and 4 (near Memorial Gym and Kensington Garage). Gate 2 (corner of Natchez Trace and Jess Neely Dr.) will be closed due to continued construction on the south end zone.

Parking is also free of charge and available in either the 25th Avenue Garage or the VUMC “Flat Lots” between Natchez Trace and Vanderbilt Place. Complimentary parking will not be available in Kensington Garage, which will be operating under regular rates.

Vandyville and the Max Nance Kids’ Zone will be open on the football practice fields south of the McGugin Center. Inflatables, face panting and balloon artists will be part of the Kids’ Zone, with the Vanderbilt Bookstore and other select partners of Vanderbilt Athletics represented as well. Vandyville and the Kids’ Zone will open at 11 a.m.

StarWalk is scheduled to take place through Vandyville at approximately 12:15 p.m.

After the scrimmage, fans are invited down to the field at FirstBank Stadium for 30 minutes to take pictures. Student-athletes will be available for autographs during this window, as well.

In addition to the Black and Gold Spring Game, two other Vandy athletics events will take place on West End April 12. The men’s tennis team will take on Oklahoma at noon, while the soccer team plays a spring friendly against UAB at the outdoor track, also at noon.

Limited season tickets remain for the 2025 campaign. In addition, limited space remains in the Commodore Club, located in the new south end zone premium seating space opening this fall. The season begins Aug. 30 when Charleston Southern visits FirstBank Stadium.

