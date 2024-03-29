Vandy Spring Ball Enters Second Week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — March 28, 2024 – The Vanderbilt football team completed its fifth spring practice on Thursday afternoon as the Commodores move through the second week of spring ball.

Head coach Clark Lea talked to the media on Tuesday and talked about the process of coaching the new defense this spring.

“We’re not holding back on install right now,” Lea explained. “We’ve got a lot in and that’s intentional. We’re a little stretched out that way right now and there’s times that we’re not in the right positions and it doesn’t look like it’s going to look. But what I’ve seen when it has been right is that our ability to close spaces and our ability to make plays on the ball has been exciting.”

Linebacker Nicholas Rinaldi talked about Lea taking the reins as defensive coordinator.

“With Coach Lea and Coach (Nick) Lezynski staying as linebackers coach, it’s simplified a lot of things,” Rinaldi said. “Coach Lea looks at the game differently. For me, it’s worked better because it works well for my strengths.”

On Thursday, one of the top freshman signees in Vanderbilt history met with the media for the first time as a Commodore when Dontae Carter took a turn at the microphone. The early enrollee talked about what drew him to Nashville.

“Getting on the phone with Coach Lea, it was a different type of energy,” Carter said. “When I came on a visit, I knew this was the place for me.”

Carter had high praise for the coaching staff, but is also grateful for his time with the strength and conditioning staff as an early enrollee.

“I can’t thank the strength staff enough,” Carter added. “Coach (Robert) Stiner, Coach (Ian) Bures and DC (Dustin Curran), they’ve been getting me right all off season and I can’t wait to get out there and play.”

The Commodores return to the practice field on Saturday morning. The team’s first scrimmage will be held a week later.

