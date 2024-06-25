Vandy Soccer Releases 2024 Schedule

Alright, sports fans! Get ready to mark your calendars because the Vanderbilt soccer squad just dropped their 2024 schedule, and it’s a doozy! We’re talking 11 regular-season battles and a pre-season warm-up to get the blood pumping. Plus, the Commodores are set to defend their turf against five SEC powerhouses this fall. Talk about home field advantage!

The ‘Dores are kicking things off with a double-header of exhibitions. They’ll hit the road to face Memphis on August 6th before welcoming UAB to their stomping grounds on the 10th. But that’s just the appetizer, folks!

The main course begins August 15th when Vandy travels to Georgetown for a historic first-ever clash between these two soccer titans. Then it’s time to bring it back home, as the Commodores host a marathon six-game homestand that’ll have opponents quaking in their cleats!

Belmont gets the honor of christening Vandy’s home schedule on August 22nd, followed by a parade of challengers including Saint Mary’s, Columbia, Kansas, Middle Tennessee, and Eastern Kentucky. Talk about running the gauntlet!

When SEC play rolls around, Vanderbilt’s not taking any prisoners. They’re storming into Auburn on September 12th before hosting a double-header against Georgia and Arkansas. And circle September 29th on your calendars, sports fans, because that’s when the ‘Dores face their in-state archrivals, Tennessee, in what’s sure to be an all-out war on the pitch!

October’s lineup is equally brutal, with South Carolina, Texas A&M, Kentucky, Florida, and LSU all gunning for Vandy’s glory. The regular season wraps up with a showdown against Alabama on October 27th that you won’t want to miss!

But wait, there’s more! The SEC Tournament kicks off in Pensacola on November 2nd, with the championship trophy up for grabs on the 10th. And for those dreaming of national glory, the NCAA Tournament begins its march to the title on November 15th.

Here’s the kicker, folks: Vanderbilt’s 2024 schedule includes EIGHT teams that made it to the big dance last year, including four top-25 ranked squads and a Georgetown team that was knocking on the door of the rankings. This ain’t your grandma’s soccer schedule – it’s a gauntlet of the nation’s best, and the Commodores are ready to run it!

Get your jerseys ready and your voices warmed up, Vandy fans. 2024 is shaping up to be one for the history books!

Source: Vanderbilt

More Sports News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email