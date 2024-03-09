Vandy’s Channell Earns Conference USA Nod

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — March 6, 2024 – Junior Kailee Channell was announced Wednesday as the Conference USA Newcomer of the Month for February.

Channell was Vanderbilt’s top individual bowler at both of its February tournaments, the Mid-Winter Invitational and the Stallings Invitational, and made all-tournament teams at both events.

At the Mid-Winter Invitational, Channell was the fourth individual finisher with a 229.40 game average. It was the first all-tournament team selection of her collegiate career. Over the last four of five traditional games, she boasted a scoring average of 245.50.

During the final day of the tournament, Channell contributed to the team’s seventh 300 Baker game in the program’s history, defeating top-ranked Jacksonville State. She helped the team go on to earn second place.

Two weeks later at the Stallings Invitational, Channell was, once again, the top Commodore finisher and fifth overall with a 218.60 average.

Vanderbilt has now boasted two consecutive Conference USA Newcomers of the Month; Paige Peters was honored in January.

Channell and the Commodores will return to the lanes March 15-17 when they host the Music City Classic at the Smyrna Bowling Center.

