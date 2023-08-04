Vandy Long Snapper Schelling Makes Mannelly List

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt senior Wesley Schelling has been named to the Patrick Mannelly Award watch list, presented annually to the long snapper of the year in college football. The award announced its watch list on Monday afternoon.

Schelling, a Nashville native, is one of 25 long snappers on the watch list and one of six from the SEC. It marks the second consecutive year Schelling has made the Mannelly Award preseason watch list.

Schelling is one season removed from becoming the first-ever first-team All-SEC long snapper in 2022. He has completed all 216 long snaps over the last two seasons and has been named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll during each season on campus.

He was named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week last season after recovering a fumbled punt in the endzone for a touchdown in Vandy’s win over Florida.

He was voted first-team All-SEC long snapper by the league’s coaches, the first time long snapper was included in the awards. He was Vandy’s first first-team selection since 2016.

Schelling and the Commodores open the 2023 season on Aug. 26 against Hawai’i. Kickoff at FirstBank Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m. and tickets are available now.

Source: Vanderbilt Sports

