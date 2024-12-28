Vandy Lacrosse Announces 2025 Schedule

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt lacrosse head coach Beth Hewitt announced Thursday the 2025 schedule which features eight home competitions. The Commodores will host three American Athletic Conference foes this spring.

The program’s 29th season begins with the home opener against Xavier Feb. 1 before the team will travel to face the Cincinnati Bearcats Feb. 8. Other highlights of the nonconference schedule include Clemson (Feb. 12), Ohio State (Feb. 22), Denver (Feb. 15) and Louisville (March 5).

The Dores begin AAC play in Music City on March 15, hosting James Madison, before beginning the road portion of the league schedule against AAC newcomers Charlotte and South Florida on March 22 and 29, respectively.

The top four teams in the league will visit Norfolk, Virginia, on May 1-3 to compete for the conference title while the NCAA Tournament is slated to begin May 9.

2025 Vanderbilt Lacrosse Schedule

Feb. 1 – vs. Xavier

Feb. 8 – at Cincinnati

Feb. 12 – vs. Clemson

Feb. 15 – at Denver

Feb. 19 – at Mercer

Feb. 22 – vs. Ohio State

March 5 – vs. Louisville

March 8 – at Arizona State

March 12 – at Coastal Carolina

March 15 – vs. James Madison*

March 19 – vs. Rider

March 22 – at Charlotte*

March 29 – at South Florida*

April 5 – vs. Temple

April 12 – at East Carolina*

April 16 – at Lindenwood

April 26 – vs. Old Dominion*

May 1-3 – AAC Tournament (Norfolk, Virginia)

* AAC matchup

The dates and times of games are subject to change. For the latest updates, Commodore fans can visit VUCommodores.com.

