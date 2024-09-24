Vandy Golfer Places in Top 5 at Mason Rudolph Championships

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt women’s golf tied for fifth place this weekend at the annual Mason Rudolph Championships hosted at the Vanderbilt Legends Club. The Commodores closed out the tournament with a 9-under final round to finish 20-under for the weekend.

Sara Im finished with a 1-under-par 71 to get to a 10-under total, tying her for fifth place individually and giving her the first top-5 finish of her career. The sophomore knocked in 13 birdies while only carding three bogeys over 54 holes.

Ava Merrill led the Commodores on Sunday, notching five birdies on her way to a 4-under third round. Merrill tied for 18th individually. Tillie Claggett posted her best round of the competition, a 3-under 69 with eighth total birdies.

Lynn Lim joined Im with a 1-under-par 71 herself. Angelina Tolentino ended the first home event of her career with a 76.

Of the individual Commodore performances, Charlene Chung finished 2-under on Sunday with a 70. Macie Brown scored a 73 to tie her for 32nd overall this weekend. Claire Henson shot a 74, Meghan Meserole finished with a 75 and Jayden Jevnick an 80 to close the Dores’ home tournament.

Vanderbilt will return to the course on October 11th to compete at the Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational. UNC will host the three-day event at the Finley Golf Club in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Source: Vanderbilt

