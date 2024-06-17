Vandy Football Launches Summer Sweepstakes

June 13, 2024 – Vanderbilt fans have a chance to win four tickets to each of the Commodores’ seven home games in the upcoming weeks.

Starting Monday, fans can enter online at VUCommodores.com to win four tickets to the corresponding game, starting with the lid-lifter versus Virginia Tech (Aug. 31).

Winners will be selected and notified the week following the entry deadline. No payment is required to enter the sweepstakes.

2024 VUFB Summer Sweepstakes Schedule

Season tickets, mini-plans and group tickets are available, with more information available here.

Premium spaces in FirstBank Stadium are sold out for 2024, but deposits are being accepted for new south end zone premium spaces which debut in 2025.

The Commodores and Hokies open the fall season on Aug. 31 at FirstBank Stadium with an 11 a.m. kickoff on ESPN. Start times and kickoff windows for the duration of the season were announced on Tuesday, thanks to ESPN becoming the exclusive broadcast partner of the SEC starting this fall.

Source: Vanderbilt

