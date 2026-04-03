Vandy Football Announces Details for 2026 Black and Gold Game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt football has announced fan details for its 2026 Black and Gold Spring Game. The scrimmage is set for April 18 at 1 p.m. at FirstBank Stadium.

Tickets will be complimentary and can be claimed via VUCommodores.com beginning April 2 at 10 a.m. Seating will be general admission within the main seating bowl of FirstBank Stadium. Entrance will be available through Gate 2/Frist Family Gate (corner of Natchez Trace and Jess Neely Dr.) and Gate 3 (near home plate of Hawkins Field).

Premium seating options will be available for purchase in the South End Zone Commodore Club. These spaces will include complimentary food and drinks, with access to a cash bar. NCC members will have early access to purchase premium seating beginning Tuesday, while the general public can access it on Thursday, April 2. Parking will be free of charge and available in either the 25th Avenue Garage or the VUMC “Flat Lots” between Natchez Trace and Vanderbilt Place.

Vandyville will move locations to Jess Neely Drive for the Spring Game. Inflatables, face painting, and sponsor activations will be lined up for fans to enjoy with a performance by musical artist Jake Matthew. Vandyville and the Kids’ Zone will open at 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. and the Vanderbilt Team Store will be open.

Limited season tickets remain for the 2026 campaign. Fans who are interested in purchasing season tickets can call into the Vanderbilt ticket office to purchase or visit the Season Ticket Sales Tent at the Black and Gold Spring Game. The season begins Sept. 5 when Austin Peay visits FirstBank Stadium.

Source: Vanderbilt

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