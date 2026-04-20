Vandy Football 2026 Promotional Schedule Released

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Coming off its first undefeated season at FirstBank Stadium, Vanderbilt football has announced promotional dates for the 2026 season.

Complete information on the promotional schedule is available online.

Back-to-back SEC Coach of the Year Clark Lea’s Commodores host seven home games at FirstBank Stadium this fall, starting with Austin Peay on Sept. 5. The opener will be a

Salute to Service celebration.

The nonconference schedule continues with Community Day when Delaware visits Nashville on Sept. 12. The Dores close the month of September by hosting NC State and celebrating Family Weekend on Sept. 19.

The home portion of the SEC schedule opens on Oct. 10 with a visit from Ole Miss for the “This is Nashville” celebration. Arkansas follows a week later Oct. 17 for the team’s annual Reunion and Homecoming weekend.

Fan Appreciation is set for Nov. 14 against Alabama and the regular season finale will be Nov. 28 with Senior Day against Tennessee.

Kickoff times for early games will be announced later this spring, with windows for remaining games expected in June.

Fans interested in becoming season ticket holders should call the Vanderbilt Ticket Office during business hours at 615-322-4653 for more information. For those interested in bringing a group of 15 or more can submit their interest here.

Sept. 5 – Austin Peay

• Salute to Service

Sept. 12 – Delaware

• Community Day

Sept. 19 – NC State

• Family Weekend

Oct. 10 – Ole Miss

• This is Nashville

Oct. 17 – Arkansas

• Reunion and Homecoming

Nov. 14 – Alabama

• Fan Appreciation

Nov. 28 – Tennessee

• Senior Day

Source: Vanderbilt

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