Vandy Bowling Signs Three

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt Bowling will add three newcomers to its roster in the fall, head coach John Williamson announced Wednesday.

The program’s 2025 recruiting class includes Katelyn Abigania, Avery Domaguin and Tamia Yeager.

“This class has a lot of experience and success, and like most freshman, they will have opportunities early to showcase their talents,” Williamson said. “They are athletically talented and academically driven. We look forward to seeing them on campus for the next four years.”

Abigania, of San Diego, California, brings an extensive list of junior honors and titles to Vanderbilt. Notably, she won the 2025 U.S. Amateur in January and was named to the adult and junior national teams. A two-time Junior Gold champion, Abigania has also represented the country on the world stage; she brought home four gold medals from the 2023 Pan-American Games and earned a silver-medal finish at the 2024 World Youth Championships. Aside from her athletic accomplishments, she consistently made her high school’s honor roll and dean’s list. Abigania was named Summa Cum Laude for exceeding a 4.0 GPA every year.

Domaguin, who also hails from San Diego, has won several regional and national titles and is a current member of Junior Team USA. She is a three-time Storm Youth champion, three-time PBA junior champion and the 2022 U15 Junior Gold champion. Twice, Domaguin has been the San Diego USBC Youth Bowler of the Year and has made the San Diego USBC Youth Girls All-Star Team. Off the lanes, she participates in an independent learning program and enjoys fishing and singing.

Yeager, a native of Tacoma, Washington, is a two-time Dexter High School All-American and won a team and individual high school state championship. She has compiled multiple JBT girls scratch wins and was the 2025 Washington Youth Masters girls scratch champion and Storm Youth Challenge Idaho overall champion. Yeager is a member of the National Honor Society, earned a 3.9 GPA and has taken multiple AP and dual enrollment classes as a junior and senior.

Source: Vanderbilt

