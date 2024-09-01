Vandy Bowling Reveals 2024-25 Schedule

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt bowling head coach John Williamson released the team’s schedule for the 2024-25 season, which starts Oct. 18-20 at Sacred Heart’s Destination Orlando. The season slate features seven repeat stops from 2023-24 and three new events.

In 2023, Vandy earned a third-place finish at Destination Orlando with rising senior Paige Peters and sophomore Haley Lindley making the all-tournament team. In a traditional game with UAB, Vandy totaled 1,166 pins, which is tied for ninth in program history.

After kicking off the season in Orlando, the team’s fall schedule continues with trips to Stephen F. Austin’s Ladyjack Classic (Nov. 8-10), Tulane’s Colonial Lanes Classic (Nov. 15-17) and Monmouth’s Garden State Classic (Nov. 22-24).

Vanderbilt hits the road again in January, beginning its spring schedule with the Northeast Classic in New Castle, Delaware. The remainder of Vandy’s spring road tests include the Prairie View A&M Invitational (Jan. 24-26), the Storm Flyer Classic (Feb. 7-9), hosted by Lewis University, the Mid-Winter Classic (Feb. 14-16), hosted by Arkansas State, and the North Carolina A&T Stallings Invitational (Feb. 28-March 2).

The Commodores attended all but the Storm Flyer Classic in the spring of 2024. At the 2024 Mid-Winter Invitational, Caroline Thesier, Kailee Channell, Alyssa Ballard, Peters and Victoria Varano recorded the school’s seventh 300 Baker game in its history.

The Dores end their regular season at home, hosting the annual Music City Classic March 14-16 at the Smryna Bowling Center.

The Conference USA Championships will be March 21-23 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Teams advancing to the NCAA Tournament will compete in four regional rounds April 4-5. The 2025 NCAA Bowling Championship will be in Las Vegas, Nevada, April 11-12.

“We annually try to put together a schedule that will challenge our student-athletes to grow and develop as we look towards the postseason,” Williamson said. “We attempt to put our ladies in difficult situations throughout the season, so we are ready at the end. We think this schedule can accomplish this.”

The full schedule is available at VUCommodores.com.

Source: Vanderbilt

