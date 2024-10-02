Vandy Bowling Preseason Rankings Announced

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The National Tenpin Coaches Association announced its 2024-25 preseason coaches poll Tuesday, ranking the Commodores fourth.

Vanderbilt’s roster returns senior first-team All-American Paige Peters, junior second-team selection Victoria Varano and sophomore Haley Lindley who was an honorable mention All-American in 2024. The Dores also added graduate student Isabel Allen, who transferred from Jacksonville State and was named a second-team All-American last season.

The team’s veteran roster this season consists of Allen, seniors Kailee Channell, Kaylee Hitt and Peters, juniors Alyssa Ballard and Varano, sophomores Natalie Kent and Lindley.

Freshmen Sydney Bohn, Stephanie Hong and Saphyre Nofuente were Vandy’s newest additions this fall. Bohn, of Jackson, New Jersey, was named to Junior Team USA in July and has earned two top 5 finishes at Junior Gold. Hong hails from Buena Park, California. Her resume includes a silver medal at the U18 International Storm Youth Championship and a U18 California Pepsi championship. Nofuente is from Rocklin, California. Before coming to Vandy, she was an eight-time NorCal All-Star and won seven consecutive Pepsi District 2 championships.

2024 NCAA champion Jacksonville State topped the coaches poll, followed by national runner-up Arkansas State. Youngstown State was the third-ranked squad. The top 4 programs in the preseason poll are members of Conference USA.

The Commodores’ season begins Oct. 18 in Orlando, Florida, when they compete in Sacred Heart’s Destination Orlando.

The full top 25 list can be found on NTCAbowling.com.

Source: Vanderbilt

