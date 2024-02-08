Vandy Bowler Paige Peters Recognized by Conference USA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — February 7, 2024 – Junior Paige Peters was named Conference USA’s Newcomer of the Month for January, the league announced Wednesday.

All bowlers are eligible to win either Conference USA Bowler or Newcomer of the Month because all bowling student-athletes are newcomers to the league. The 2023-24 season is the conference’s first sponsoring bowling.

Peters is a two-time All-America selection and national rookie of the year honoree. She was selected Conference USA’s first-ever Bowler of the Month earlier this season in October.

Peters started off January and the spring season by being named to the Stormin’ Blue & White Vegas Classic all-tournament team, placing third individually with a 219.40 average. She earned her second all-tournament team selection of the month after finishing third individually in Northeast Classic’s 236-woman field, boasting a 223.40 game average.

She has Vanderbilt’s highest five-game average at all three of the team’s January tournaments. She also served as the Dores’ anchor in all Baker matches this month.

Peters and the rest of the Vanderbilt bowling team will be back in action Feb. 16-18 when they compete in Arkansas State’s Mid-Winter Invitational.

