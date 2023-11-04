Vandy Bowler Earns Conference USA Honor

November 2, 2023 — Junior Paige Peters is Conference USA’s Bowler of the Month for October, the league announced Thursday. The conference added bowling as a sport for the 2023-24 season, making Peters the first to earn this honor.

A two-time All-America selection, she has been named to all-tournament teams at both competitions Vanderbilt has attended thus far this season. In the season-opening Warhawk Classic, she claimed the individual championship over Wisconsin-Whitewater’s Mackenzie Juedes. Most often bowling in the anchor position, Peters helped lead Vanderbilt to its 50th tournament championship in program history.

The Dores’ second tournament of the season, Destination Orlando, presented a field where nine of 18 teams were ranked in the National Tenpin Coaches Association Preseason Poll. In the seventh game of the consolation championship match versus Stephen F. Austin, Peters’ double and 9-count fill ball tied the Jacks and the Dores at 215 pins apiece, forcing a tiebreaker. Vanderbilt went on to win the modified Baker Match and claim third place.

Following a Day 2 performance that ended with the third-highest five-game tournament average in program history (239.8), Peters earned her second all-tournament selection of the season. She finished second overall by just two pins, stringing games of 227, 268, 225, 246 and 233. In the same day, she anchored the Commodores in what would equal the ninth-best traditional match in school history. The 1,166-pin game secured a win over UAB.

Peters and the Commodores will return to the lanes Nov. 10-12 when they compete in Stephen F. Austin’s MOTIV Ladyjack Classic in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Source: Vandy Sports

