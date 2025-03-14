Vandy Bowling Hosts Music City Classic in Smyrna

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt bowling, ranked No. 3 in the NTCA March Coaches Poll, closes out its regular season at home when it hosts the Music City Classic at the Smyrna Bowling Center Friday through Sunday.

The Commodores are coming off a win two weeks ago at the Stalling Invitational, where Alyssa Ballard was named the event’s MVP after finishing first individually. The team was anchored by freshman Sydney Bohn, who was tabbed the Conference USA Co-Newcomer of the Month for February.

Competing teams

More than 30 teams will participate in the event, including 17 of the nation’s top 25 teams. The tournament field consists of Alabama A&M, No. 6 Arkansas State, Aurora, Belmont Abbey, No. 25 Emmanuel, No. 16 Farleigh Dickinson, Howard, Illinois Wesleyan, Indianapolis, Jackson State, No. 2 Jacksonville State, Lewis, No. 11 Louisiana Tech, No. 18 Maryland-Eastern Shore, Marian (Wis.), No. 10 Maryville, No. 17 McKendree, RV Newman, No. 8 North Carolina A&T, RV Oklahoma Christian, Quincy, No. 12 Sacred Heart, No. 7 Sam Houston State, No. 9 Stephen F. Austin, No. 19 UAB, Vanderbilt, No. 5 Wichita State, William Smith, No. 13 Wisconsin-Whitewater, No. 21 Wright State and No. 4 Youngstown State.

Format

Friday – five sets of five Baker matches beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Saturday – five traditional matches beginning at 9:25 a.m.

Sunday – best-of seven Baker bracket beginning at 8:25 a.m.

Senior Day

Vanderbilt will honor its four seniors, Isabel Allen, Kailee Channell, Kaylee Hitt and Paige Peters, after the conclusion of competition Sunday afternoon.

Awards

An all-tournament team consisting of the top 10 individual finishers will be announced Sunday. The event’s MVP will be chosen by the winning team.

The Commodores will also recognize the Harry Stoddard Award winner, which is named in honor of former Smyrna Bowling Center general manager Harry Stoddard and is decided by a team vote.

Livestream

All of Vanderbilt’s matches will be streamed on YouTube. Additionally, BowlTV will be streaming the event on eight of the 16 pairs. Fans can watch for free on either platform. Fans can also follow Vanderbilt bowling on X at @VandyBowling for updates.

Note

All fans should be aware that the traditional step ladders that many use to see over the tops of the spectator and bowler heads will not be permitted. Many bowling centers across the country have banned the use of ladders , chairs and so forth for enhanced viewing angles after being informed that their insurance no longer covers injuries sustained if someone falls from an elevated position.

Source: Vanderbilt

