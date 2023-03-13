Vandy Basketball Gets Selected to Play in NIT Tournament

The Commodores (20-14) will play postseason basketball in the National Invitation Tournament (NIT).

This is the 14th time in program history they will participate. They will take on Yale (21-8) at Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville. Vandy will be playing as a two-seed.

Game time is set for 8 PM on Tuesday, March 14th on ESPNU. If they win, they will play the winner between Michigan (17-15) and Toledo (27-7), played on ESPN2 Tuesday night at 7 PM.

The entire NIT bracket is below. Vanderbilt has their sights set on Las Vegas where the semi-finals and finals will be played in a couple of weeks.