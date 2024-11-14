Vandy Basketball Defeats California

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt secured a commanding 85-69 victory over California at Memorial Gymnasium on Wednesday night, with DH Campbell leading the way for the Commodores.

The home team dominated early, building a 49-31 lead by halftime. Campbell posted 12 points while Andrej Stojakovic led California with 17 points on efficient 5-12 shooting.

Vanderbilt maintained control throughout the second half, with their lead never seriously threatened. They shot 43.6% from the field and controlled the boards, outrebounding California 38-12.

The attendance of 5,945 saw a balanced Commodores attack, with strong bench contributions accounting for 24 points. California struggled with turnovers, giving up 7 points off miscues.

Key Stats:

Stojakovic (CAL): 17 points, 6 rebounds

Campbell (CAL): 12 points, 4-8 FG

Vanderbilt: 38 rebounds to California’s 12

Bench Points: Vanderbilt 24

