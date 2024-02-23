Vandy Baseball Welcomes Gonzaga to Music City

Series Preview:  Vanderbilt welcomes Gonzaga to Music City for a three-game series this weekend at Hawkins Field. Ticket Information!

Vanderbilt Commodores (3-2, 0-0 SEC) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (0-3, 0-0 WCC)
Game 1: Friday, February 23 @ 4:30 p.m. CT  •  SECN+
Game 2: Saturday, February 24 @ 2 p.m. CT  •  SECN+
Game 3: Sunday, February 25 @ 1 p.m. CT  •  SECN+
Nashville, Tenn.  •  Hawkins Field

  • This weekend’s series will mark the first three meetings between the two programs.
  • Gonzaga opened the season at #22 UCLA, dropping all three games in Los Angeles.
  • Vandy will play its first 10 contests of the 2024 season at Hawkins Field before competing at the Houston Astros Foundation College Classic March 1-3 at Minute Maid Park.

Last Time Out: The Commodores took two out of three games against Florida Atlantic to open the 2024 campaign.

  • Vanderbilt split its midweek contests, falling 8-5 to Dayton on Tuesday before bouncing back Wednesday against Eastern Kentucky with a 5-3 win.
  • Jack Bulger led off the 2024 season with a first-pitch, leadoff home run vs. FAU on Opening Day. It was the first Opening Day leadoff homer by a Commodore since at least 2003.
  • Brennan Seiber recorded a three-inning save Sunday vs. FAU, becoming the first true freshman at Vanderbilt to earn a save since Sam Hliboki in 2020.
  • Jonathan Vastine homered on Opening Day. Vastine also homored on Opening Day last season.

Stat Spotlights: Vanderbilt ranks top-10 in NCAA DI in both doubles and stolen bases entering the weekend.

  • The Dores are 17-for-17 on stolen base attempts and rank third nationally. Jacob Humphrey has a team-high five steals followed by RJ Austin and Calvin Hewett with four each.
  • Humphrey’s five stolen bags is second in the SEC and seventh in DI.
  • Five different Commodores have already hit multiple doubles this season. Vandy’s 14 doubles ranks ninth in DI. Davis Diaz leads the team with three.

Versatility: Through Vanderbilt’s first five games, RJ Austin has played five different positions (1B, 2B, 3B, LF, CF).

