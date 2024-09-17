Vandy Baseball to Play Two Fall Exhibitions Prior to David Williams Fall Classic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – September 16, 2024 – With Vanderbilt’s baseball program commencing fall training this week, the program released its fall schedule Monday featuring a home exhibition against Tennessee Tech and a neutral-site exhibition against Nevada.

The Commodores will host Tennessee Tech on Oct. 4 at Hawkins Field. Admission will be free and information on entry points to The Hawk will be released at a later date.

Vanderbilt will then travel to Las Vegas to face Nevada on Oct. 13 at Las Vegas Ballpark, home of the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics.

The Dores open fall training Monday with Tuesday bringing the first training session open to the public. Open seating will be along the outfield concourse in left-center field.

The Commodores will close out the fall schedule with the David Williams Fall Classic the week of Oct. 21-25 with exact game dates/times being released at a later date.

Source: Vanderbilt

