Vandy Baseball to Host Exhibition Game Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. October 26, 2023 – Vanderbilt baseball will host Wake Forest at 1 p.m. Saturday at Hawkins Field for an exhibition game that will be open to the public.

The Commodores and Demon Deacons will play approximately 18 innings.

Infield seating at Hawkins Field will be accessible through the main gate behind home plate which fans can access via the steps from the McGugin Center. Infield ADA access will be through Memorial Gym Gate 2 and accommodated as needed.

Outfield seating will be accessible via the right field gate near the intersection of Jess Neely Drive and 25th Avenue and the center field ramp off of 25th Avenue.

Vanderbilt’s clear bag policy will be in effect Saturday. There will be no concessions however fans will be permitted to enter Hawkins Field with outside food and beverages.

Parking is available on floors 8-10 in the 25th Avenue Garage using the Highland Avenue entrance.

Updated scrimmage dates and times will be posted as they become available on the program’s X/Twitter account, @VandyBoys.

Source: Vanderbilt

