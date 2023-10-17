Vandy Baseball Prepares for First Fall Exhibition Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Vanderbilt baseball team will return to the diamond on Tuesday afternoon as they prepare for a visit to Rutgers for the squad’s first fall exhibition on Saturday.

The Commodores opened fall training over the weekend and will resume this week with an intrasquad scrimmage at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday at Hawkins Field.

Vanderbilt’s training sessions and scrimmages are open to the public.

Entry to Hawkins Field will be via the outfield gate located behind right field at the corner of Jess Neely Drive and 25th Avenue. Due to ongoing construction, spectator seating will only be available in the outfield bleachers for all training sessions. Times for training sessions and scrimmages are subject to change.

Updated scrimmage dates and times will be posted as they become available on the program’s X/Twitter account, @VandyBoys.

Vanderbilt will train at Hawkins Field at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday before departing for Saturday’s exhibition at Rutgers. The exhibition at Rutgers is scheduled for an 11 a.m. CT first pitch at Bainton Field.

Source: Vandy Sports

