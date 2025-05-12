Vandy Baseball Captures Series at Tennessee with a 7-5 Victory

By
Michael Carpenter
-

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – No. 11 Vanderbilt baseball overcame a rain delay and rival Tennessee on Sunday, winning 7-5 to secure the series from the 15th-ranked Volunteers.

The victory gives the Commodores (36-16, 16-11 SEC) their second-consecutive SEC series, as well as their third series victory in their last four. Luke Guth took the win for Vandy while Ethan McElvain earned the save.

The Commodores have one weekend remaining in the regular season as they host Kentucky for a three-game set starting Thursday at 6 p.m.

Source: Vanderbilt
