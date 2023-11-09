Vandy Baseball Banquet Tickets On Sale

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Vanderbilt baseball program is set to host its annual team banquet on February 10, 2024, at the Omni Hotel in downtown Nashville.

Head coach Tim Corbin will introduce the 2024 student-athletes and staff while also celebrating the program’s accomplishments from the 2023 season and individual award winners from the campaign.

The event will feature a red carpet, autograph signings, bookstore merchandise for sale and an auction. Student-athletes are scheduled to sign team autographs from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The doors to the banquet hall will open at 6 p.m.

Tickets are available by clicking here and can also be purchased at the ticket office in McGugin Center.

This year, admission is priced at only $60 (plus fees) and includes a buffet-style dinner and complimentary valet parking (subject to availability at hotel). An order limit of six tickets per individual account will be in place.

Reserved tables can be purchased for $750 (plus fees) and seat up to 10.

The Dores are coming off a SEC Tournament title in 2023 and will begin the 2024 season at Hawkins Field with a three-game series against Florida Atlantic on February 16-18.

Source: Vanderbilt

More Sports News