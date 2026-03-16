Vanderbilt Women’s Basketball Earns No. 2 Seed in 2026 NCAA Tournament

The No. 6-ranked Vanderbilt women’s basketball team earned an at-large bid into the 2026 NCAA Tournament on Sunday, securing a No. 2 seed in the Fort Worth Region 1. The Commodores will host first- and second-round games at Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, beginning Saturday against No. 15-seeded High Point.

When Does Vanderbilt Play in the 2026 NCAA Tournament?

Vanderbilt faces No. 15-seeded High Point on Saturday at Memorial Gym with tipoff set for 6 p.m. CT on ESPNEWS. Memorial Gym also hosts No. 7-seed Illinois vs. No. 10-seed Colorado on Saturday, with winners advancing to the second round on Monday. This is the first time since 2011-12 that Memorial Gym has hosted first- and second-round NCAA Tournament games and the 12th time overall.

How Can Fans Buy Tickets?

Season ticket holders and National Commodore Club members have until 9:30 a.m. CT Monday to purchase all-session packages. Public sales begin at 11 a.m. CT Monday. All-session tickets are $50 for adults and $20 for kids and students. Single-game tickets are $30 for adults and $10 for kids and students. Vanderbilt students must complete a ticket interest form for games in which the Commodores compete. Visit the Vanderbilt Women’s Basketball 2026 NCAA Tournament Page for updates.

What Is Vanderbilt’s Record Heading into March Madness?

Vanderbilt finished 27-4 overall and 13-3 in SEC play, setting school records for most regular season wins and most conference wins in a single season. The Commodores opened 2025-26 with 20 straight victories, a program record. Vandy is ranked No. 6 in both the AP Top 25 and the USA Today/WBCA Coaches Poll.

How Does Vanderbilt’s NCAA Tournament History Compare?

This is Vanderbilt’s third consecutive NCAA Tournament bid, the first time the program has achieved that since appearing in 15 straight from 1999-00 to 2013-14. It is the Commodores’ 30th overall appearance, 12th-most in NCAA history. Vandy was last a No. 2 seed in 2006-07. The Commodores are 40-29 all-time in the tournament with 14 Sweet 16 appearances, five Elite Eight trips, and one Final Four in 1993.

Have Vanderbilt and High Point Played Before?

The two programs have met once. Vanderbilt won 70-54 at Memorial Gym on Dec. 4, 2011.

What Is the Anchored for Her Campaign?

Vanderbilt launched the Anchored for Her campaign ahead of next year’s 50th anniversary of its varsity women’s teams. Backed by lead gifts from Board of Trust members Nina Kohler and Kathleen Justice-Moore, JD’91, the campaign’s $50 million goal funds facility enhancements, endowed scholarships, coaching positions, naming opportunities, and team-specific Excellence Funds.

For more information, follow @VandyWBB on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Source: Vanderbilt

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