Vanderbilt Women’s Golf Wins 2023 Mason Rudolph Championship

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — For the first time since 2018, Vanderbilt women’s golf has won the Mason Rudolph Championship presented by Simmons Bank with a 24-under par team performance this weekend at the Vanderbilt Legends Club. Sunday’s win was Vanderbilt’s first team win since last February’s victory at the FAU Paradise Invitational.

“What a big day for our program to come out on top against so many good teams,” said head coach Greg Allen. “It was definitely a wild finish and a big step for our program to be able to handle the pressure down the stretch and make putts when they mattered most.”

The Commodores’ 6-under-par 282 team score on Sunday was enough to bring home the title. Tillie Claggett and Celina Sattelkau’s performances on the final three holes sealed the deal for the Dores.

With Auburn taking a late lead on Sunday, Claggett pulled the Commodores back into contention with back-to-back birdies on Nos. 16 and 17, two of her five on the day. Sattelkau then sank a long putt on the 18th hole for birdie, meeting a roaring crowd of teammates, fans, and family as she exited the green. In the final grouping Claggett was trapped directly behind a fence post beyond the green with her approach, but with a pair of chips—which left her short but pin high—the sophomore sank the putt for the win.

“Tillie Claggett continues to get better, it was cool to see her in the hunt down the stretch,” said Allen. “Her time is coming to get an individual win. Her birdies on 16 and 17 while Auburn made bogies was the turning point for us grabbing the lead.”

Claggett finished the tournament tied for second place individually with a 10-under par total performance. It was her second top-five performance of the season.

Sattelkau joined Claggett in the top five after tying for fifth place overall. This is her second top-five finish in a row at the Mason Rudolph Championship presented by Simmons Bank. Lynn Lim placed ninth individually.

Claggett, Sattelkau, and Lim all finished Sunday’s final 18 with 2-under-par 70s on the day.

“It was nice to see Celina get a top-five finish in her last Mason Rudolph and Lynn gets a nice top 10 in a strong field,” said Allen.

Virginie Ding’s even-par round on Sunday was capped off by a birdie on No. 18 that helped the Dores to victory. Ava Merrill also finished with an even-par 72 as all five Dores in the lineup shot par or better both on the final day of the event and over 54 holes of play in the tournament. Competing as individuals, Sara Im notched a 73, Macie Brown a 74, Charlene Chung a 76, and Meghan Meserole an 81.

“I’m really proud of how our young ladies hung in there all day, stayed patient, and kept pressing on,” said Allen. “They played very determined and like a team that wouldn’t stop until the job was finished. It was another great team effort with everyone doing their part to help us get the win.

“I’d also like to say thanks to Micah, Kass, Jarrod and all the staff at the Vanderbilt Legends Club for hosting one of the best college tournaments in women’s golf,” added Allen. “And a big thank you to David and Sallye Maples for serving as our volunteer coordinators again this year. The Mason Rudolph Championship presented by Simmons Bank is such a special week for our program and to be able to win at home in front of friends, family and fans makes it even more special.”

Vanderbilt will return to action in two weeks at the Ron Moore Intercollegiate, a tournament the Dores took home by 20 strokes last year.

Source: Vanderbilt Sports

