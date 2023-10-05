Vanderbilt Women’s Basketball Sets Home Game Times

October 4, 2023 – Times have been set for Vanderbilt women’s basketball home games for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

The Commodores will play a total of 17 games at Memorial Gymnasium. All non-televised home contests will be shown on SEC Network+ and are accessible on the ESPN app. Fans can click the link here to see the entire 2023-24 women’s basketball schedule.

Vanderbilt opens Year 3 under head coach Shea Ralph on Nov. 6 with an 11 a.m. matchup against Kennesaw State as part of Education Day. Any schools interested in attending Education Day must register by Oct. 13. Schools can register by clicking the link here.

The Dores will play the majority of their Sunday home games at 1 p.m., with the exception of the Jan. 14 contest against Missouri which tips off at noon on SEC Network. The first Sunday matinee is slated for Nov. 12 against Fairfield.

The first weeknight game of the season takes place Nov. 15 with a 6:30 p.m. tip against Western Kentucky. Vanderbilt will also play a pair of 1 p.m. midweek games against Alabama State (Nov. 20) and Dayton (Dec. 20).

Last week, the SEC announced the television schedule for the 2023-24 women’s basketball season. The Commodores will have 10 nationally televised games during the 2023-24 season, starting with the Nov. 29 matchup at NC State, which will air on the ACC Network at 6:15 p.m. as part of the ACC/SEC Challenge.

Vanderbilt’s first televised game on SEC Network will take place on Dec. 31, as the Commodores host Radford at 1 p.m. That contest is one of five nationally televised games at Memorial Gymnasium this season. SEC Network will also air home match-ups with Missouri (Jan. 14/noon), Alabama (Feb. 5/6 p.m.), and LSU (Feb. 8/8 p.m.), while either ESPN2 or SEC Network will produce the Feb. 18 home game against Tennessee that tips off at 1 p.m.

Senior Day at Memorial Gymnasium is set for March 3 with a 1 p.m. tip-off against Georgia.

All game times and television broadcasts are subject to change.

Season tickets and mini plans for the 2023-24 Vanderbilt women’s basketball season are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets by clicking the link here.

Source: Vanderbilt Sports

