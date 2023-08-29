Vanderbilt Women’s Basketball Announces 2023-24 Nonconference Schedule

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt women’s basketball head coach Shea Ralph announced the Commodores’ 2023-24 nonconference schedule Monday, as Vandy is slated to play a total of 14 nonconference games prior to the start of SEC action this season.

“We are very excited to announce the nonconference schedule that we have compiled for the 2023-24 season,” said Ralph. “I can’t wait to see what this season has in store for our team.”

Ralph has put together a challenging nonconference slate for Vanderbilt in her third year at the helm, as the Commodores will play six games against teams that made a postseason tournament last season. Fans can purchase their 2023-24 Vanderbilt women’s basketball season tickets now at VUCommodores.com.

“My staff has worked hard to make sure the level of competition we face will not only prepare us for a grueling SEC season, but also helps showcase our talented student-athletes against varying styles of play,” the third-year head coach expressed. “We will visit historic Hinkle Fieldhouse and face familiar & competitive programs in the South Point Shootout and ACC/SEC Challenge. Most importantly, we will spend a lot of time in front of Commodore Nation here in Nashville. After an amazing summer with our team and an unforgettable foreign tour in Italy, I could not be more excited to see this group in action. This will be a special year for the growth of Vanderbilt women’s basketball.”

Vandy will host a total of nine nonconference games at Memorial Gymnasium, with the season-opening contest taking place Nov. 6 against Kennesaw State. After a trip to UT Martin on Nov. 9, Vanderbilt opens a three-game homestand at Memorial, beginning Nov. 12 with matchup against Fairfield. The mid-November homestand continues Nov. 15 against Western Kentucky and concludes Nov. 20 with Alabama State.

The Commodores close out the month of November with three contests outside of the Music City. Vanderbilt will head to Las Vegas during the week of Thanksgiving to play in the 2023 South Point Thanksgiving Shootout. The Dores begin their Sin City trip with a matchup against Iowa State on Nov. 24, before taking on Northern Iowa the following day. All games at the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout will be played at South Point Casino and Spa. After the Las Vegas trip, Vanderbilt will head to the Tar Heel State to take on NC State on Nov. 29 as part of the ACC/SEC Challenge.

Ralph’s squad opens the final month of 2023 with a home contest against Louisiana Tech on Dec. 3. The last road trip of the 2023-24 nonconference slate will take place Dec. 7, as the Commodores head to Indianapolis to take on Butler.

Vanderbilt closes out its 2023-24 nonconference schedule with four-straight home games in December. The Dores begin the homestand Dec. 17 against Lipscomb and will host Dayton for a Dec. 20 contest. Fairleigh Dickinson makes a visit to Memorial Gymnasium Dec. 29 before the Commodores close out the nonconference with a home game against Radford set on Dec. 31.

The 2024 women’s basketball SEC schedule and game times for the entire 2023-24 Vanderbilt women’s basketball schedule will be announced at a later date.Fans can purchase their 2023-24 Vanderbilt women’s basketball season tickets now at VUCommodores.com.

For more information and exclusive content on the Vanderbilt women’s basketball team follow @VandyWBB on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Source: Vanderbilt Sports

MORE SPORTS NEWS