Vanderbilt Women Fall to No. 16 Kentucky

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – January 5, 2025 – Mikayla Blakes scored 24 points, but Vanderbilt (14-2) couldn’t overcome hot-shooting Kentucky in a 96-78 loss at Memorial Gymnasium on Sunday night.

The Commodores struggled to contain Kentucky’s perimeter attack, as the Wildcats connected on 15 three-pointers. Khamil Pierre posted a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds, while Iyana Moore added 17 points including five threes for Vanderbilt.

Despite 17 offensive rebounds and strong inside play from Pierre, Vanderbilt shot just 36.5% from the field in their second loss of the season. Kentucky’s Georgia Amoore matched Blakes with 24 points and added 9 assists to help hand the Commodores their first home defeat.

