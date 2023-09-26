Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital Certified as a Level III Trauma Center

Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital (VWCH) has been certified by the state as a fully designated Level III Trauma Center — the first in Lebanon, Tennessee.

To become a trauma center in Tennessee, health facilities are required to operate under provisional status for one year. Since VWCH achieved its provisional status in June 2022, its ability to operate at the higher standards expected of a trauma center has been assessed. VWCH excelled in its final assessment in June 2023 and completed its certification.

Level III Trauma Centers can provide immediate care by emergency physicians and staff 24 hours a day, as well as trauma-trained surgeons and anesthesiologists on demand. As a trauma center, VWCH is also required to maintain higher quality standards in patient care, experience and satisfaction.

“We set out to enhance the level of trauma and emergency care available in our community, and this certification shows that we’ve delivered on that promise over the last year. We are here to continue to provide this enhanced level of care closer to home for our community,” said Scott McCarver, president of VWCH.

“This accreditation is only earned through a rigorous review process by regulating bodies, and the result reflects Vanderbilt Health’s commitment to improve the health care options — and the health — of the region,” said Travis Capers, president of Vanderbilt Regional Hospitals.

There are currently 18 accredited trauma centers in Tennessee, with VWCH being the latest addition.

“With a fully-accredited Level III Trauma Center, Wilson County residents can rest a little easier knowing they have a reliable, convenient and close place to access emergency care and services,” said Melanie Minter, president and CEO for the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce. “This is a monumental advancement in the health care available to our community, which is also a big factor for businesses looking to relocate their operations.”

Vanderbilt Health acquired the Wilson County hospital in 2019, making it a part of its growing system of hospitals and clinics. It is also a member of the Vanderbilt Health Affiliated Network, a collaboration among hospitals and health care providers that includes 60 hospital locations, 6,000+ clinical providers, and nearly 120 quick care options located across six states.

“I applaud our clinicians and staff for their hard work this past year to ensure patients receive the absolute best trauma care when they need it,” said Andrew Hopper, MD, trauma medical director at VWCH.

