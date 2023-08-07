Vanderbilt Wide Receiver Sheppard Catches Spot On Biletnikoff List

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt senior Will Sheppard has been named to the watch list for the Biletnikoff Award as announced by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation on Monday. The award is presented annually to the nation’s top receiver.

Sheppard is one of 50 players on the Biletnikoff list and one of seven from the Southeastern Conference. The senior has also been named to the Maxwell Award Watch List , given to the nation’s top player each year, the Shrine Bowl 1000 and a preseason All-SEC selection by Phil Steele.

The Mandeville, Louisiana, native has led Vanderbilt in receiving touchdowns each of the last two seasons, including nine a year ago. That mark ranked second in the SEC and 11th in FBS.

He caught the game-winning touchdown pass with 32 seconds remaining at Kentucky, giving Vandy its first SEC victory since 2019. He posted three games with multiple touchdown grabs and had a career-best 171 receiving yards in a win at Northern Illinois.

During his sophomore season, Sheppard was part of Vanderbilt’s first game with a 300-yard passer and two 100-yard receivers in eight seasons while grabbing eight catches for 119 yards and two scores in a win over UConn.

With 1,383 career receiving yards, Sheppard will look to move into the program’s top 10 this season (Erik Davis is 10th with 1,767 yards). He is also looking to become the 20th Vanderbilt player to lead the team in receiving yards during consecutive seasons and the first since Kalija Lipscomb 2018-19.

The Commodores open the season on Aug. 26 when Hawai’i visits FirstBank Stadium for a 6:30 p.m. kick. Tickets are available now.

Source: Vandy Sports

