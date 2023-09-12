Vanderbilt Wide Receiver London Humphreys Named SEC Freshman Of The Week

September 11, 2023 – Vanderbilt wide receiver London Humphreys has been named SEC Freshman of the Week. The league announced its awards Monday morning.

Humphreys had a game-high 109 receiving yards on four catches at Wake Forest on Saturday. It was the first 100-yard receiving game of his career in his third game played. He had a critical 48-yard catch to set up a second-quarter touchdown that pulled Vandy within three points, 17-14, and followed with a 30-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter.

For his efforts, Humphreys was also named to the Pro Football Focus Offensive Team of the Week.

The Nashville native has six catches for 164 yards and two scores in his three-game career. His total receiving yards lead all SEC freshmen and rank fourth among freshmen across FBS.

Humphreys is Vandy’s first SEC Freshman of the Week since AJ Swann earned the honor last season on Sept. 19. Jayden McGowan was also named Freshman of the Week Sept. 5 last year, the first rookie of the week honors for Vanderbilt since 2018.

The Commodores return to action Saturday at UNLV. Kickoff is 6 p.m. CT and the game can be seen on CBS Sports Network.

PFF’s CFB Week 2 Team of the Week: Offense♨️ pic.twitter.com/ZOieT7Unbb — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 11, 2023

Source: Vanderbilt Sports

