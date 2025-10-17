Vanderbilt University to Present 37th Annual Southern Festival of Books This Weekend

A cherished literary tradition returns this weekend, October 18th & 19th, presented by Vanderbilt University: The Southern Festival of Books. This is the 37th annual of the oldest literary festival of the South.

The Nashville independent bookstore Parnassus Books was instrumental in obtaining necessary monetary donations for the festival after federal funding was cut for the endowment to Tennessee’s Humanities program. The festival has always been free to attend and enjoy, and Ann Patchett, the owner of Parnassus Books, worked to ensure it would remain as such. After launching a social media campaign and encouraging patrons and supporters to donate $20 towards the festival’s funding, donations came in from all 50 states. Paired with a partnership with Vanderbilt University, and several other donations from local supporting businesses and foundations, this year’s festival was saved with six figures of donations in total.

Each year, Humanities Tennessee selects a plethora of authors to feature, with an emphasis on local authors. Patrons can enjoy visiting tents and booths showcasing books, merchandise, and “Meet the Author” opportunities.

Sarah Arnold of Parnassus Books (Marketing and Communications Director) shared her favorite parts of the festival, “I love working the (Parnassus) tent and seeing the people who have come from all over. There are plenty of locals who show up, but folks from all around the south and all over the country travel to attend.”

This year’s festival will be hosted at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, and you can view the featured authors, schedule, and map here.

