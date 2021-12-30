Vanderbilt University Delays Start of Spring Semester Due to Omicron

Vanderbilt University announced students will be delayed in returning to school due to the Omicron variant of COVID.

Belmont University also announced its students will begin the spring semester remotely.

On the University website, they stated, “The omicron variant is spreading rapidly across the nation and the world. In light of this, we must adapt to ensure that we can continue to pursue our educational and research mission as safely as possible. To do that, we are taking these immediate actions: The start of the semester for undergraduates is delayed until Jan. 17, which is also Martin Luther King Jr. Day. As in past years, classes will not be held that day to allow the community to participate in the virtual Commemorative Series events.”

Most graduate and professional programs will also delay classes until Jan. 17. Deans will communicate directly with their students, faculty and staff with school- and program-specific information.

Spring break dates are unchanged at this time. Additional information will be shared that will provide more details. The University is encouraging students to obtain their booster shot if they are eligible.

Find more information here.