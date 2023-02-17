Vanderbilt Students to Appear on Jeopardy Reunion Tournament

Two Vanderbilt students will compete during a Jeopardy High School Reunion Tournament.

On Monday, February 20, Rohit Kataria (junior at Vanderbilt University hailing from Wheelersburg, Ohio) will be on the show.

On Friday, February 24, Jackson Jones (junior at Vanderbilt University hailing from Louisville, Kentucky) will be on the show.

Jeopardy High School Reunion Tournament is a 14-day special event that begins on February 20 and will last until March 9.

Jeopardy airs at 5pm on FOX.