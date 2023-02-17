Vanderbilt Student to Appear on Jeopardy Reunion Tournament

On Monday, February 20, 2023 a Vanderbilt University student will appear on Jeopardy High School Reunion Tournament.
Rohit Kataria is a junior at Vanderbilt University and is from Wheelersburg, Ohio.
Jeopardy High School Reunion Tournament is a 14-day special event that begins on February 20 and will last until March 9.
Jeopardy airs at 5pm on FOX.
Four seasons ago, JEOPARDY! had so many excellent teen contestants that the show hosted two Teen Tournaments. Now, those bright young minds are older, wiser, and ready to return to the stage for a first-of-its kind twist on the traditional College Championship format. -JEOPARDY!