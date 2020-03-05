A Vanderbilt junior who was studying abroad in Florence, Italy has tested positive for coronavirus, reports vanderbilthustler.com. The student is in a Chicago hospital with mild symptoms.

Vanderbilt Hustler reports that the student departed Florence on Tuesday after the program encouraged all students to return to the United States. Then, the student tested positive for coronavirus the next day in Chicago. Vanderbilt told The Hustler in an email they will be releasing updates soon. Vanderbilt canceled study abroad programs in Mainland China, and the Florence program was canceled Feb. 28.

Read more here.

Other Coronavirus Articles: