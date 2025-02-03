Vanderbilt Sports Update for February 3, 2025

The Vanderbilt Commodores showcased both resilience and growing pains across multiple sports.

Women’s Basketball – No. 23 Vanderbilt drops a 76-61 decision to Ole Miss to snap its four-game winning streak. Read Story

Women’s Golf – Feb. 2 – Vanderbilt in first place through 18 in Puerto Rico. Read Story

Men’s Tennis – Feb. 1 – The Vanderbilt men’s tennis team notched two wins in its home doubleheader on Saturday. Read Story

Men’s Basketball – Feb. 1 – Oklahoma erased a 13-point first half deficit to down No. 24 Vanderbilt, 97-67, on Saturday afternoon. Read Story

Swimming – Feb. 1 – Vanderbilt swimming now prepares for start of SEC Championships in just over two weeks. Read Story

