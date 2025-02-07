Vanderbilt Sports Roundup for February 7, 2025

Here are the latest Vanderbilt sports roundups as of February 7, 2025

Baseball – February 6, 2025 – SEC, ESPN Announce Baseball Television Schedule – Nine SEC games, 10 overall, to appear on ESPN family of networks – Read Story

Bowling – February 6, 2025 – Dores Bound for the Windy City – It is Vanderbilt’s first time competing in the Storm Flyer Classic – Read Story

Athletics – February 6, 2025 – 2024 SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll Announced – Ninety-one Commodores made the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll – Read Story

Men’s Tennis – February 6, 2025 – Cats Visit Commodores for Friday Matinee – Vanderbilt men’s tennis looks for fourth straight win, hosts Northwestern on Friday – Read Story

Women’s Basketball – February 6, 2025 – Texas Drought – Khamil Pierre and Mikayla Blakes each scored 20-plus points in an 87-66 loss at No. 4/6 Texas – Read Story

Men’s Basketball – February 7, 2025 – New Policy for Postgame Celebrations – Changes prioritize safety while allowing Memorial Magic to flourish – Read Story

News – February 7, 2025 – Jack Jenkins Honored as 2025 Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame Inductee – Vanderbilt football pioneer to be inducted at ceremony in July – Read Story

