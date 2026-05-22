Vanderbilt Soccer 2026 Season Tickets on Sale Now

Vanderbilt soccer 2026 season tickets are on sale now, giving fans the chance to secure their seats for what could be another historic run for the Commodores. Season tickets are priced at $50 plus applicable fees and cover all regular season home games at the Vanderbilt Soccer Complex. More Sports News

How Much Do Vanderbilt Soccer Season Tickets Cost?

Season tickets for the 2026 Vanderbilt soccer season are available now for $50 plus applicable fees. Single-game tickets will be priced at $10 per game and will go on sale later this summer once the full schedule is released. Fans can sign up for more information on single-game tickets ahead of that release.

Where Can You Buy 2026 Vanderbilt Soccer Season Tickets?

Season tickets are available for purchase directly through the Vanderbilt Commodores ticketing portal. You can purchase 2026 season tickets here.

What Is the Anchored for Her Campaign?

Ticket revenue connects directly to the long-term future of Vanderbilt women’s athletics through the Anchored for Her campaign. The initiative has a $50 million initial fundraising goal aimed at elevating Vanderbilt women’s sports programs through facility upgrades, endowed scholarships, coaching positions, and dedicated excellence funds. As part of this effort, Vanderbilt soccer will eventually move from its current home into a brand-new soccer and lacrosse stadium within a planned Olympic Sports Performance Complex.

Source: Vanderbilt