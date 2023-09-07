Vanderbilt’s SEC Women’s Basketball Schedule Released

ASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Southeastern Conference announced the league’s women’s basketball schedule for the 2023-24 season on Wednesday. Vanderbilt will open the conference slate of games on Jan. 4 at Mississippi State, while the SEC home opener takes place on Jan. 7 against Florida.

Vanderbilt, which enters its third season under the direction of head coach Shea Ralph, will play 16 games against SEC foes. The Commodores return Jordyn Cambridge, Iyana Moore, and Sacha Washington, all of whom have earned SEC honors during their career, while welcoming in two transfers and five freshmen.

The conference schedule gets underway on Jan. 4 at Mississippi State. After the trip to Starkville, Vanderbilt returns to Memorial Gymnasium on Jan. 7 to host Florida in its 2023-24 SEC home opener. It will be a short stay in Nashville, as Vandy heads to Rupp Arena to take on Kentucky on Jan. 11.

After the trip to Lexington, the Dores return to Memorial to host Missouri (Jan. 14) and Auburn (Jan. 18) in back-to-back home contests. Vanderbilt closes out January with two-straight road contests at Tennessee (Jan. 21) and at South Carolina (Jan. 28).

The Dores kicks off February by hosting a three-game homestand, its longest of the SEC season. The trio of home games gets underway Feb. 1 against Ole Miss. Four days later, Alabama (Feb. 5) takes on the Commodores at Memorial Gym, and then Vanderbilt closes out the homestand with a Feb. 8 date against defending national champion LSU.

Coach Ralph’s squad heads back out on the road on Feb. 11 for a matchup at Georgia, before traveling southwest to take on Texas A&M in College Station on Feb. 15.

Vanderbilt will battle rival Tennessee on Feb. 18 at Memorial Gymnasium. After the contest against the Lady Vols, the Commodores head out for their final two road contests of the 2023-24 regular season at Arkansas (Feb. 25) and at Missouri (Feb. 29).

Senior Day at Memorial Gym will take place March 3, when Georgia makes its return trip to Nashville to battle the Commodores.

The 2024 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament is being held for the seventh time at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. The SEC Tournament, which will include all 14 teams, begins on Wednesday, March 6, and concludes with the championship game on Sunday, March 10.

The women’s basketball television schedule will be announced at a later date, as will times for all games.

Last week, the Vanderbilt women’s basketball team released its 2023-24 nonconference schedule, which can be viewed by clicking the link here. Season tickets are now on sale and can be purchased by clicking the link here.

Source: Vanderbilt Sports