Vanderbilt’s Future SEC Football Opponents Revealed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — In advance of moving to a nine-game schedule beginning with the 2026 season, the SEC office announced a four-year slate of league opponents on Tuesday.

As part of the rotation, Vanderbilt will face every conference school at least once every two years and every opponent home and away over four years. The Commodores will play three annual opponents with the remaining six games each fall rotating among the remaining schools.

In addition, Vandy will be required along with all other league members to schedule at least one high-quality nonconference opponent from the Atlantic Coast, Big Ten, Big 12 conference or Notre Dame annually.

Annual opponents—which include Tennessee, Auburn and Mississippi State for the Dores—were determined based on traditional rivalries including final week matchups and historical long-time series, competitive fairness and geography. Additional consideration was given to alignment with programs’ nonconference home and away commitments in the coming years.

The SEC office will evaluate annual opponents after each four-year cycle to maintain continued competitive balance.

Vanderbilt’s future SEC opponents include:

2026

Tennessee

at Auburn

at Mississippi State

Alabama

Arkansas

Ole Miss

at Florida

at Georgia

at Kentucky

2027

at Tennessee

Auburn

Mississippi State

South Carolina

Texas

Oklahoma

at LSU

at Missouri

at Texas A&M

2028

Tennessee

at Auburn

at Mississippi State

Florida

Georgia

Kentucky

at Alabama

at Arkansas

at Ole Miss

2029

at Tennessee

Auburn

Mississippi State

LSU

Missouri

Texas A&M

at South Carolina

at Texas

at Oklahoma

Dates for the 2026 schedule are expected to be announced near the end of the current season.

Source: Vanderbilt

More Sports News ​

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email