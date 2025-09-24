Vanderbilt’s Future SEC Football Opponents Revealed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — In advance of moving to a nine-game schedule beginning with the 2026 season, the SEC office announced a four-year slate of league opponents on Tuesday.
As part of the rotation, Vanderbilt will face every conference school at least once every two years and every opponent home and away over four years. The Commodores will play three annual opponents with the remaining six games each fall rotating among the remaining schools.
In addition, Vandy will be required along with all other league members to schedule at least one high-quality nonconference opponent from the Atlantic Coast, Big Ten, Big 12 conference or Notre Dame annually.
Annual opponents—which include Tennessee, Auburn and Mississippi State for the Dores—were determined based on traditional rivalries including final week matchups and historical long-time series, competitive fairness and geography. Additional consideration was given to alignment with programs’ nonconference home and away commitments in the coming years.
The SEC office will evaluate annual opponents after each four-year cycle to maintain continued competitive balance.
Vanderbilt’s future SEC opponents include:
2026
Tennessee
at Auburn
at Mississippi State
Alabama
Arkansas
Ole Miss
at Florida
at Georgia
at Kentucky
2027
at Tennessee
Auburn
Mississippi State
South Carolina
Texas
Oklahoma
at LSU
at Missouri
at Texas A&M
2028
Tennessee
at Auburn
at Mississippi State
Florida
Georgia
Kentucky
at Alabama
at Arkansas
at Ole Miss
2029
at Tennessee
Auburn
Mississippi State
LSU
Missouri
Texas A&M
at South Carolina
at Texas
at Oklahoma
Dates for the 2026 schedule are expected to be announced near the end of the current season.
Source: Vanderbilt
