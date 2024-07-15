Vanderbilt’s Cunningham Drafted by Yankees in 2024 MLB Draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt’s Bryce Cunningham was drafted by the New York Yankees in the 2024 MLB Draft with the 53rd overall pick in the second round Sunday.

A native of Headland, Alabama, Cunningham started 16 games for Vandy this season with a 7-4 record and a 4.36 ERA. The righty totaled a career-high 96 strikeouts over 84.2 innings. Cunningham ranked eighth among SEC pitchers in hits allowed per nine innings (7.33), 11th in WHIP (1.22) and 14th in strikeouts.

He earned SEC Pitcher of the Week honors on April 1 after tossing seven shutout innings vs. Missouri with one hit allowed and 12 strikeouts. He threw six shutout innings vs. Florida in the first round at the SEC Tournament on May 21 and recording 10 strikeouts over 6.2 innings vs. top-ranked Tennessee on May 10.

All-time, Vanderbilt has more than 200 players selected in the MLB Draft including an NCAA-leading 146 since 2003.

Source: Vanderbilt

