Vanderbilt’s Carter Holton Drafted by Braves in 2024 MLB Draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt’s Carter Holton was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the 2024 MLB Draft with the 62nd overall pick in the second round Sunday.

The Georgia native has registered nearly 40 career starts in three seasons with Vanderbilt, boasting an 18-10 record with a 4.09 ERA. The southpaw has struck out 251 batters over 200 innings. His 251 career strikeouts ranked sixth among active SEC pitchers this season and second among pitchers who spent their entire careers in the SEC.

Holton was named to the 2024 Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List and posted a career-high 98 strikeouts in 2024. He improved his strikeouts per nine innings from 10.5 over his first two seasons to 12.7 in 2024. Holton ranked fourth in the SEC in K/9 and 19th nationally.

Holton was a unanimous Freshman All-American in 2022 and was named to the Freshman All-SEC team.

All-time, Vanderbilt has more than 200 players selected in the MLB Draft including an NCAA-leading 147 since 2003. Holton is the second Commodore taken in the 2024 MLB Draft after Bryce Cunningham was selected by the New York Yankees in the second round.

More Sports News

Source: Vanderbilt

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email