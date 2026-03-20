Vanderbilt Rallies Past McNeese 78-68 for First NCAA Tournament Win Since 2012

March 19, 2026 — Tyler Tanner scored 26 points and Vanderbilt overcame an 11-point first-half deficit to beat No. 12 seed McNeese 78-68 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. The win snapped a 14-year tournament drought for the No. 5 seed Commodores (27-8), who advance to face Nebraska in the second round on Saturday.
First half
McNeese came out firing. Back-to-back triples from Larry Johnson and Tyshawn Archie fueled an early 16-5 Cowboys lead with 15:13 left in the first half. The Cowboys converted six Vanderbilt turnovers into 13 first-half points and shot 38.5% from three-point range to keep the Commodores on their heels.
Vanderbilt steadied itself behind Devin McGlockton, who went 5-for-5 from the field and scored 10 first-half points. The Commodores chipped away with a 14-2 run that gave them their first lead at 30-28 on a Tyler Nickel three with 4:09 remaining. AK Okereke drilled a three at the 1:09 mark to push the Vandy lead to 38-33, and the Commodores took a 38-35 advantage into the break.
Second half
Vanderbilt opened the second half on a 7-0 run, capped by a Nickel three off a Tanner assist that extended the lead to 45-35. McNeese answered with a 7-0 spurt of its own — highlighted by a Johnson driving layup — to cut it to 45-42 with 15:55 left. The Cowboys got within three on multiple occasions but could never reclaim the lead. Tanner took over down the stretch, scoring 17 second-half points including a pair of pull-up threes that pushed the margin to eight and then 10. Vanderbilt led by as many as 12 in the final minute and never looked back.
Top performers
|Player
|PTS
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|MIN
|Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt
|26
|7-16
|3-8
|7
|5
|36:36
|Garwey Dual, McNeese
|16
|7-13
|2-4
|3
|6
|34:04
|Larry Johnson, McNeese
|15
|4-17
|1-6
|5
|0
|27:50
|Duke Miles, Vanderbilt
|13
|4-9
|1-5
|1
|3
|28:36
|Tyshawn Archie, McNeese
|13
|6-16
|1-5
|2
|2
|29:43
|Devin McGlockton, Vanderbilt
|12
|6-6
|0-0
|8
|0
|31:54
|Tyler Nickel, Vanderbilt
|12
|3-9
|3-8
|3
|2
|32:52
Game notes
Vanderbilt shot 51.0% from the field compared to McNeese’s 36.2%, a gap that widened steadily in the second half. The Commodores dominated in the paint with a 34-22 advantage and outrebounded the Cowboys 37-34. McGlockton was a perfect 6-for-6 from the floor and added eight boards. Tanner drew nine fouls and went 9-of-10 from the free-throw line. McNeese went 9-for-9 at the stripe but couldn’t overcome 69 field-goal attempts at just 36.2% shooting. The Cowboys held the lead for 14:38 of game time, but Vanderbilt controlled the final 23:02.
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