Vanderbilt Puts up 47 in Rout of Alabama A&M

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Will Sheppard scored two touchdowns on short receptions, and Sedrick Alexander reached the end zone twice on fourth-quarter runs to help Vanderbilt beat Alabama A&M 47-13 Saturday.

Sheppard finished with six receptions for 62 yards, and Jayden McGowan added six catches for 70 yards. Alexander ran for 87 yards on 12 carries.

AJ Swann completed 15 of 29 passes for 194 yards with one interception and directed a balanced attack that amassed 194 yards passing and 160 yards rushing before the reserves took over midway through the fourth quarter. The sophomore quarterback connected with Sheppard on the two touchdowns and scored his first career rushing touchdown on a third-quarter sneak.

Vanderbilt is 2-0 for the second straight time under third-year head coach Clark Lea.

UP NEXT

Vanderbilt plays its third straight nonconference contest but its first on the road, at Wake Forest next Saturday.

Source: Vanderbilt Sports

MORE SPORTS NEWS