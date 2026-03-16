Vanderbilt Men’s Basketball Earns No. 5 Seed in 2026 NCAA Tournament

Vanderbilt men’s basketball is heading to Oklahoma City as the No. 5 seed in the South region of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. The Commodores, who finished the regular season 26-8, will open their March Madness run on Thursday at the Paycom Center against 12th-seeded McNeese State, with tipoff set for 2:15 p.m. CT on TruTV.

When and Where Do the Vanderbilt Commodores Play in the 2026 NCAA Tournament?

Vanderbilt will face McNeese State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. The game tips off at 2:15 p.m. CT, and fans can catch the action on TruTV. The Commodores enter the South region bracket as the No. 5 seed, their highest seeding since 2012.

How Many Wins Do the Commodores Have Entering the 2026 NCAA Tournament?

The Commodores bring a 26-8 record into the Big Dance, tying the school record for most wins entering the NCAA Tournament. The only other Vanderbilt squads to reach 26 wins heading into the tournament were the 2007-08 and 1992-93 teams. This season’s win total reflects a program performing at a historically high level under the bright lights of March.

Is This Vanderbilt’s First NCAA Tournament Appearance in Recent Years?

This marks Vanderbilt’s second consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance and its 17th overall in program history. Back-to-back bids signal sustained momentum for the Commodores, who continue to establish themselves as a consistent contender in the SEC and on the national stage.

What Seed Did Vanderbilt Receive in the NCAA Tournament Bracket?

Vanderbilt earned a No. 5 seed in the South region, the program’s highest seed since 2012. The favorable placement reflects the strength of the Commodores’ 26-8 resume and positions them for a potential deep run through Oklahoma City and beyond in March Madness.

Source: Vanderbilt

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