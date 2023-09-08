Vanderbilt Men’s Basketball SEC 2023-2024 Schedule

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Southeastern Conference announced its 2024 men’s basketball schedule on Thursday. The Commodores will play nine home games and nine road games as part of the SEC slate, all leading up to the SEC Tournament in Nashville.
Vanderbilt, which tied for fourth in the SEC regular season standings at 11-7 a year ago, opens the 2024 conference schedule with Alabama on Jan. 6 at home at Memorial Gymnasium.
Home-and-home matchups for the Commodores include the annual showdowns with Tennessee, Kentucky and Florida, in addition to two games apiece versus Auburn and LSU.
In SEC play, the Dores will play 11 games versus teams that made the NCAA Tournament a year ago with six of those matchups coming at home. Vandy will also face NIT invitee Florida twice, bringing its total of conference games versus 2023 postseason opponents to 13.
Season tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale here.
SEC Schedule – At a Glance
- 18 SEC regular season games
- Nine at home at Memorial Gymnasium
- Nine on the road
- Opponents Vandy faces home and on the road: Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Tennessee
- Opponents Vandy faces only at home: Alabama, Georgia, Missouri, Texas A&M
- Opponents Vandy faces only on the road: Arkansas, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, South Carolina
- Opponents who made the NCAA Tournament (11 total games): Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn (2x), Kentucky (2x), Mississippi State, Missouri, Tennessee (2x), Texas A&M
- Opponents who made the NIT (2 total games): Florida (2x)
Vanderbilt 2024 SEC Schedule
- Saturday, Jan. 6 – Alabama
- Tuesday, Jan. 9 – at LSU
- Saturday, Jan. 13 – at Ole Miss
- Wednesday, Jan. 17 – Auburn
- Saturday, Jan. 20 – at Mississippi State
- Saturday, Jan. 27 – Tennessee
- Wednesday, Jan. 31 – at Auburn
- Saturday, Feb. 3 – Missouri
- Tuesday, Feb. 6 – Kentucky
- Saturday, Feb. 10 – at South Carolina
- Tuesday, Feb. 13 – Texas A&M
- Saturday, Feb. 17 – at Tennessee
- Wednesday, Feb. 21 – Georgia
- Saturday, Feb. 24 – at Florida
- Tuesday, Feb. 27 – at Arkansas
- Saturday, March 2 – LSU
- Wednesday, March 6 – at Kentucky
- Saturday, March 9 – Florida