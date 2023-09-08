Vanderbilt Men’s Basketball SEC 2023-2024 Schedule

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Southeastern Conference announced its 2024 men’s basketball schedule on Thursday. The Commodores will play nine home games and nine road games as part of the SEC slate, all leading up to the SEC Tournament in Nashville.

Vanderbilt, which tied for fourth in the SEC regular season standings at 11-7 a year ago, opens the 2024 conference schedule with Alabama on Jan. 6 at home at Memorial Gymnasium.

Home-and-home matchups for the Commodores include the annual showdowns with Tennessee, Kentucky and Florida, in addition to two games apiece versus Auburn and LSU.

In SEC play, the Dores will play 11 games versus teams that made the NCAA Tournament a year ago with six of those matchups coming at home. Vandy will also face NIT invitee Florida twice, bringing its total of conference games versus 2023 postseason opponents to 13.

Season tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale here.

SEC Schedule – At a Glance

18 SEC regular season games

Nine at home at Memorial Gymnasium

Nine on the road

Opponents Vandy faces home and on the road: Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Tennessee

Opponents Vandy faces only at home: Alabama, Georgia, Missouri, Texas A&M

Opponents Vandy faces only on the road: Arkansas, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, South Carolina

Opponents who made the NCAA Tournament (11 total games): Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn (2x), Kentucky (2x), Mississippi State, Missouri, Tennessee (2x), Texas A&M

Opponents who made the NIT (2 total games): Florida (2x)

Vanderbilt 2024 SEC Schedule

Saturday, Jan. 6 – Alabama

Tuesday, Jan. 9 – at LSU

Saturday, Jan. 13 – at Ole Miss

Wednesday, Jan. 17 – Auburn

Saturday, Jan. 20 – at Mississippi State

Saturday, Jan. 27 – Tennessee

Wednesday, Jan. 31 – at Auburn

Saturday, Feb. 3 – Missouri

Tuesday, Feb. 6 – Kentucky

Saturday, Feb. 10 – at South Carolina

Tuesday, Feb. 13 – Texas A&M

Saturday, Feb. 17 – at Tennessee

Wednesday, Feb. 21 – Georgia

Saturday, Feb. 24 – at Florida

Tuesday, Feb. 27 – at Arkansas

Saturday, March 2 – LSU

Wednesday, March 6 – at Kentucky

Saturday, March 9 – Florida

Source: Vanderbilt Sports

MORE SPORTS NEWS