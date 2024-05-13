Vanderbilt Medical Leases Former AT&T Building in Brentwood

To help meet the needs of its growing health system, Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) has leased the 43-acre property and building located at 402 Franklin Road in Brentwood, Tennessee. The 347,500-square-foot building is one of Brentwood’s largest and most recognizable. Current zoning allows for the property to be used for medical office space. Plans for the building and its adjacent property are under development.

“The size of this property and its location will help the Vanderbilt Health System strengthen its mission to serve the health care needs of patients near and far much as the One Hundred Oaks facility has. We are excited about the property’s potential and look forward to working with local community leaders as we plan for its future,” said C. Wright Pinson, MBA, MD, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Health System Officer for VUMC.

VUMC has a successful history of property redevelopment with its conversion of a former shopping mall into Vanderbilt Health at One Hundred Oaks and the redevelopment of a former Harris Teeter into Vanderbilt Health Belle Meade, a now bustling outpatient surgery and multispecialty clinic.

In addition to a long-term lease on the Brentwood facility, VUMC has multiple expansion projects underway. Foremost is a 15-level, 650,000-square-foot tower that will add approximately 180 inpatient beds and 11 additional operating rooms for Vanderbilt University Hospital. Also underway is a two-floor build out of remaining shell space in Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt that will add urgently needed pediatric critical care beds. These inpatient hospital expansions are in progress while plans are underway for additional patient capacity at the One Hundred Oaks campus. These projects are in addition to a new 110,000-square-foot clinical laboratory facility that just opened in Metro Center.

Already, Vanderbilt Health has a network of facilities including hospitals in Nashville, Lebanon, Shelbyville and Tullahoma and multispecialty clinics and outpatient surgery centers located at One Hundred Oaks, Belle Meade, Franklin, Hendersonville, Murfreesboro, and Pleasant View, along with more than 180 ambulatory and walk-in clinics located throughout Middle Tennessee, Southern Kentucky and Northern Alabama.

