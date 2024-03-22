Vanderbilt Marches on in 2024 Tournament

March 20, 2024 – NCAA Tournament, as the No. 12-seeded Commodores defeated No. 12-seeded Columbia, 72-68, in a First Four contest at Cassell Coliseum.

Vanderbilt collected its first win in the NCAA Tournament in 11 seasons. The Dores advance to the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament, where they’ll take on No. 5-seed Baylor Friday at 5 p.m. CT. The game will air live on ESPNU.

The Dores got a game-high 22-point performance from junior Iyana Moore, while fellow junior Sacha Washington posted her third-straight double-double with a 16-point, 14-rebound performance against the Lions. Washington’s 16-point effort gave her 1,000 career points. She becomes the second Commodore to score her 1,000th career point this season, joining graduate student Jordyn Cambridge. Freshman Khamil Pierre had an 11-point effort in the win, while sophomore Justine Pissott rounded out a quartet of double-digit scorers with a 10-point performance.

Vanderbilt was clinging onto a four-point lead with 24 seconds remaining in the contest when Moore sank a dagger 3-pointer that gave the Dores a 69-62 lead. Vanderbilt had to fend off on final rally from the Lions, as Columbia made it a two-point contest with three seconds left to play. Sophomore Justine Pissott sank a pair of free throws to secure the Dores first NCAA Tournament victory since the 2013 NCAA Tournament.

The win gives Vandy its 23rd win of the season, which are the most wins collected by the Commodores since the 2011-12 campaign.

The Commodores led for nearly 29 minutes of game time, while Vandy shot 40.6 percent from the floor. The Dores sank six 3-point field goals, led by Moore who drained four trifectas. Vanderbilt also dished out 16 assists, led by Cambridge’s four helpers.

Source: Vanderbilt

More Sports News